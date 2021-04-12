VAX FACTS: Jarvis Christian College to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to community

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to students, alumni, staff and community members 18 or older on Wednesday, April 14.

Vaccines will be available at the JCC Earl W. Rand Center Varsity Gym on Highway 80 East in Hawkins.

They will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccination and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-time dose. You will be schedule to receive your 2nd dose of Moderna at the completion of your 1st dose appointment.

For questions or to make an appointment over the phone, call 430-247-1479.

The CDC offers more information on each vaccine, including full lists of ingredients and efficacy numbers. Click here for more information on the Moderna vaccine, and here for more information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Common side effects for both vaccines include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. Side effects typically begin a day or two after the vaccine.