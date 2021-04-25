VAX FACTS: NET Health expands vaccine access to Wood, Anderson counties; continues Tyler clinic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health will provide first dose COVID-19 vaccines in Wood, Anderson and Smith counties this week.

“NET Health is expanding access to COVID vaccines for residents of rural counties by opening our vaccine clinics in Anderson County and in Wood County,” said NET Health CEO George Roberts. “It is important to increase the percentage of vaccinated East Texas residents so that all populations are protected from COVID-19.”

Those without internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Below are the scheduled days, times, and locations:

WOOD COUNTY

NET Health will provide free Pfizer vaccines starting Monday at the Winnsboro Train Depot, located at 100 East Broadway in downtown Winnsboro.

These doses will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ANDERSON COUNTY

NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines starting Tuesday at the Palestine Mall located at the intersection of South Loop 256 and Highway 289.

The vaccines will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SMITH COUNTY

NET Health will provide more first-dose Pfizer vaccines at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, April 23

Saturday, April 24

Tuesday, April 27

Wednesday, April 28

Thursday, April 29

Those who received their first Pfizer dose any day before April 11 are invited to get their second vaccine next Friday or Saturday at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Those who wish to schedule a second dose need their CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card they were given when their first vaccine was administered. Those who received their first Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before April 11 can receive their second Pfizer vaccine.