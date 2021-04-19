VAX FACTS: NET Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- NET Health is providing first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

First Dose Vaccines

Anyone that is 16 years or older can make an appointment to received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine April 21-April 24 at the Harvey Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you are 16 or 17, you must have your birth certificate or driver’s license and attend the vaccine clinic with a parent or guardian. NET Health officials are also asking people to make an appointment, so they can prepare the right number of shots for that day.

“Our vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend are a great opportunity for school district employees, eligible teenagers, and college students to get their first Pfizer vaccine,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Interested persons can make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and viewing open appointments within the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link.”

People who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by calling the COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Second Dose Vaccines

East Texans who received their first shot before March 31 can get their second one on April 20 at Harvey Convention center from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but not required. People should also bring their CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card that they received when they got their first shot.

Also, if you received your Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March 31 from a different provider, you can still get your second shot from NET Health.

Future COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Appointments for more COVID-19 vaccines will be shared here. This will updated by the NET Health Immunizations Department.