VAX FACTS: NET Health has first doses of Pfizer available

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Anyone over the age of 16 can make an appointment to get their first dose of the vaccine at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

Appointments are open for Tuesday April 13 to Thursday April 15 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. NET Health got 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to the Department of State Health Services.

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine must make an appointment for a before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO said. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Those with internet access are encouraged to help those without internet access register for an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine, as long as a working phone number is entered for the persons appointment.

People without internet access can call 903-617-6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NET Health is one of the three vaccine hubs in East Texas, along with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview and Angelina County and Cities Health District in Lufkin.

For vaccine updates from NET Health, visit their website.

Pfizer and BioNTech recently became the first companies to request Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of expanding the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. Currently the vaccine’s EUA is only granted to be used in people age 16 and older.

For more information about the Pfizer vaccine, visit the CDC’s webpage, which includes efficacy ratings and an ingredient list.

According to the CDC, possible side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are pain, redness, swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.