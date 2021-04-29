VAX FACTS: NET Health opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics in rural East Texas counties

(KETK)- NET Health is adding more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in East Texas.

The following counties are starting to provide first doses of the shot next week: Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains.

Appointments for the vaccine will also be available in Wood, Anderson, and Smith counties. Appointments are recommended but not required.

People who do not have internet access can register by calling the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

More information to make an appointment can be found below:

Rains County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Rains County Storm Shelter in Emory, located at 735 N. Texas Street.

They will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your COVID vaccine appointment in Emory.

Henderson County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines at the First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, located at 522 West Main Street.

They will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your COVID vaccine appointment in Gun Barrel City.

Van Zandt County: NET Health will begin providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds in Canton, located at 24780 Highway 64.

They will be available Tuesday through Saturday (May 4th – 8th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your COVID vaccine appointment in Canton.

Anderson County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Palestine Mall, located at 2000 TX Loop 256 in southeast Palestine.

They will be available Tuesday through Saturday (May 4th – 8th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your vaccine appointment in Palestine.

Wood County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines at the Winnsboro Train Depot, located at 100 East Broadway in downtown Winnsboro.

They will be available Monday through Friday (May 3rd – 7th), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your vaccine appointment in Winnsboro.

Smith County: NET Health will continue providing free Pfizer vaccines next Thursday through Saturday (May 6th – May 8th) at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, located at 2000 West Front Street in Tyler.

They will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Click here to make your vaccine appointment in Tyler.

Second dose appointments in Tyler

People who received their first vaccine on April 8-10 or on a previous day should get their second vaccine on April 30 or May 1 at Harvey Hall Convention Center. Click here to make an appointment for this Friday or Saturday, April 30th or May 1st .

East Texans who got their first shot on April 13-15 or on a previous day can get their second shot on May 4 or May 5 at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler. Click here to make an appointment for next Tuesday or Wednesday, May 4th or May 5th.

Individuals should have their COVID Vaccination Record Card when they get their second vaccine. Those who are under the age of 18 must attend the clinic with a parent or guardian.

People who got their first Pfizer shot at least 21 days before April 11th can receive their second Pfizer vaccine, said NET Health.