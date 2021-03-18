VAX FACTS: NET Health sets clinics for those needing second dose of Pfizer vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Those who received a Pfizer vaccination from NET Health at Harvey Convention Center before Feb. 28 are being encouraged to make a reservation to get the second dosage.

The second dosage Pfizer vaccination clinics are set from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 23, at Harvey Convention Center, said an announcement from NET Health.

Those who need a second dosage must make an appointment and should not show up if they don’t have an appointment.

The direct link to select an available appointment day and time can be accessed by clicking here.

Citizens who do not have internet access that are eligible to receive their second Pfizer vaccine can make an appointment by calling 903-617–6404 between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the health district said.

Those who come to the clinic must bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a small white card given at the first first Pfizer vaccination clinic

“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO said. “These reminders include staying home when you are ill, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing a face covering. Your immune system will need at least one or two weeks before the second dose of a COVID vaccine takes full effect.”

NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for COVID clinics based the supply of vaccines.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.