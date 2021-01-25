WATCH LIVE: CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview named COVID-19 vaccination hub for Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview has been named a COVID-19 vaccination hub for Gregg County by the State of Texas.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, caregivers from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, as well as Gregg County and City of Longview first responders, will operate a weekend clinic to give vaccines to those who meet the criteria in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

“In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to East Texans, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is honored to accept the responsibility of fulfilling this need for our community,” said Todd Hancock, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

The hospital announced the launch of the community-wide My Shot Now campaign in an effort to vaccinate as many eligible East Texans as possible.

The vaccine is free to the public and an appointment will be required to receive the vaccine. It will be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.

To make an appointment, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is directing patients to vaccinate.christushealth.org and will answer questions in the chat box.

Patients can also call (877) 335-5746 to get more information and register for a vaccination appointment.

Once an appointment has been made, patients are expected to follow the following guidelines: