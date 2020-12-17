WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott gives an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving an update regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

The presser will be held at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin. The company has been used to deliver does to hospitals across the state inside an ultra-cold freezer.

Just days ago, the CDC gave the green light to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across Texas all throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the first doses in East Texas were given to healthcare workers at UT Health Science Center in Tyler.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing illness and showed no short-term safety issues.