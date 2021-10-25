NET Health shares who qualifies for a COVID-19 booster shot

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- NET Health provided updates on Monday on who can get COVID-19 booster shots.

The FDA and the CDC have given the greenlight so those who have already received the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series can receive their booster shot.

The groups listed below can receive their vaccine:

People aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings

People aged 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions

People aged 18 years and older who are at increased risk because their job regularly exposes them to COVID-19 or their living situation

For individuals who previously received the 2-Dose Moderna or the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine who are in one of the three categories above, booster shots are also recommended for those who were vaccinated at least 6 months ago.

For individuals who previously received the 1-Dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

“There are now booster doses approved for all three available COVID-19 vaccines,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 and to reduce the spread of the virus in all our communities.”

People should try to get the vaccine they received the first time, but the CDC is also allowing for shots to be mixed and matched depending on what is available.

“Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose,” continues Roberts. “Some may prefer the vaccine type they originally received while others may prefer to get a different vaccine as their booster dose. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) recommends that people consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about their risks from COVID-19 and whether a booster dose would be beneficial for them.

COVID-19 booster shots are made the same as other COVID vaccines, but the Moderna booster shot is half the dose than what people received during their first shot.

Location and Operating Hours of the NET Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

COVID vaccines are being provided by NET Health at the Majesty Event Center, located at 900 West Bow Street.

The clinic is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Fridays. Parking is accessible from North Palace Avenue.

For anyone who has yet to receive their first COVID vaccine, anyone between the ages of 12 – 17 can only receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 18 years and older can receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine, the 2-Dose Moderna vaccine, or the 1-and-done J & J vaccine.

3rd doses of the Moderna & Pfizer vaccine still available for immune-compromised persons

The CDC still recommends that moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after receiving the 2nd dose in order to strengthen their protection, whose immunity may have started to wane, and whom are at high-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Bring your health insurance card when you receive your COVID vaccine

There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine.

Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring your insurance card with you when you receive your vaccine.

To find more information about the vaccines or to get your vaccine, click here.