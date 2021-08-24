Wells ISD closes campuses after rise in COVID-19 cases

WELLS, Texas (KETK)- Wells ISD announced they are closing their campuses until Aug. 30 after students have become ill.

The district said that they have had several positive COVID-19 cases in the last week. Students were released from school at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The district said campuses and buses will be disinfected.

“We are taking this very seriously and hope our families do too,” said Jill Gaston, the Wells ISD Superintendent.

Some students have fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea.

“We feel this is the best decision for the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees. Please if possible, try to keep your children at home without mingling with others in order to slow the spread of illness,” added Gaston.

All athletic events are canceled until Aug. 31, and practice will not resume until Aug. 30.

If your child is still sick by Aug. 30, you should notify the school.

Officials also encouraged families to take care and monitor their children closely.