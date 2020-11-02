Palestine Westwood ISD announces elementary school will close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

WESTWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Westwood ISD announced that the elementary school will be closed from November 3 through November 17 due to COVID-19.

In the statement, the school did not specify if anyone actually contracted COVID-19.

According to the post, all Westwood campuses can switch to virtual learning if the need arises which will be the case for all the primary schools beginning at 8:00 a.m.

During the two-week time frame, Westwood ISD encourages all students, staff and community members to continue monitoring their health.

If you begin having the following symptoms, contact your primary physician:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth

Sore throat

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain

Or a New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever

Westwood ISD is offering a drive-by for food pick-up for any Westwood family. The pickup days are Monday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday’s pick-up provides food for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and Thursdays pick-up provides food for Thursday and Friday. The pick-up location is around the backside of the High School at the back cafeteria entrance.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to the Westwood Administration Building.