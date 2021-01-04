Where to get free testing for COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Looking to get tested for COVID-19? NET Health has provided information on free COVID-19 testing available for anyone from any county, whether they have symptoms or not.

Places where you can get tested:

Palestine Civic Center at 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine You can get tested Tuesday and every Thursday.

4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler at 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler You can get tested Monday through Friday at the St. Louis Baptist church.

eTrueNorth in Tyler at the Brookshire’s Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road in Tyler

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 at 1900 S. High Street in Longview

At the locations, you must provide a valid ID and contact information. You must also provide a working cell phone number in order to receive your test results.