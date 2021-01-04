Where to get free testing for COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Looking to get tested for COVID-19? NET Health has provided information on free COVID-19 testing available for anyone from any county, whether they have symptoms or not.
Places where you can get tested:
- Palestine Civic Center at 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine
- You can get tested Tuesday and every Thursday.
- 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler at 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler
- You can get tested Monday through Friday at the St. Louis Baptist church.
- eTrueNorth in Tyler at the Brookshire’s Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road in Tyler
- Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 at 1900 S. High Street in Longview
At the locations, you must provide a valid ID and contact information. You must also provide a working cell phone number in order to receive your test results.
