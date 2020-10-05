White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth. “That pertained to surrogacy and it had nothing to do with the sexual orientation of the parents,” McEnany said of the ruling. “And this — this administration, president will proudly stand on a record of achievement like leading a global initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality throughout the world, launching a plan to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and easing a ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (KETK/AP) – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, roughly four days after President Trump was diagnosed last week.

McEnany has said that she is not experiencing symptoms and she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but he has stated he hopes to be discharged on Monday.

