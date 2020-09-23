White Oak ISD installs air purification system to help mitigate spread of COVID-19

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – White Oak ISD is taking safety precautions after a school closure earlier this month. The district partnered with Air Rover in Tyler to install an air purification system that mitigates the spread of COVID-19.

White Oak ISD closed late August through September 9th due to the spread of the virus. Their doors are now open, but Superintendent Brian Gray is doing what he can to keep school in session while prioritizing student and faculty safety as a top priority.

David Ferguson, a parent of students that attend the school district, is also a project manager at Air Rover for the APS 2000: an air purification system designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We wanted to do business with someone in the area, and obviously the biggest thing on our mind is safety for the kiddos, our students, and our staff. When we’re looking at all of our protocols and mitigation factors, air quality was a big one for us. So we researched out and tried to find the best product for us and the Air Rover system was the one.” Brian Gray, Superintendent, White Oak ISD

The school year started off with 15 % of students as at-home learners, the rest met face to face. After the district had several outbreaks of COVID-19, they decided to shut down the high school as a cautionary effort until September 9th.

Getting back to normal is their number one goal. “This is just part of the process of mitigation for COVID-19 so that we can continue to have face-to-face school and try to give those kids that normal education experience that they need,” said Gray. Air Rover’s newest air purification system is designed to mitigate virus spread through the air.

“This unit actually uses everything that is being asked. So the CDC only recommends three things to mitigate airborne virus: HEPA filtration, air changes, and UVC. This machine combines all three of those to give the best possible solution to help mitigate the risk and keep viruses and other air-born pathogens out of the air to protect your customers, your family, and your workers.” David Ferguson, Project Manager APS 2000

The system is spreading through a variety of markets such as medical industries, nursing homes, schools, and universities. The company is reaching out to the hardest-hit areas impacted by the virus, said Ferguson.

Air Rover is also designing a “Junior Air Rover”, a smaller version of the air purification system designed to fit in smaller environments like classrooms.