Whitehouse ISD requiring all remote learners to return to school by October 20

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD announced in a letter to parents on Wednesday morning that it will require all remote learners to return to campus in two weeks.

There will be an exception for “those students and families who have legitimate health concerns and are medically fragile.” Those students will remain on remote learning if the parents provide a doctor’s diagnosis or recommendation to the school nurse.

Any students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms should follow the nurse’s orders and return on the date provided to them.

Whitehouse ISD has successfully opened the school year, keeping students and staff safe while providing a high-quality education. It is time to begin a Strong Comeback to face-to-face learning on campus for our remote learners. Whitehouse ISD Letter

The letter claims that 70% of remote learners are “failing to succeed” and that the district has reported roughly 40 cases of coronavirus among students and staff through the first seven weeks of school.

This accounts for roughly 0.5% of all current staff and students on campus, according to the district.