Who can get the COVID-19 booster vaccine?

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Booster COVID-19 vaccines are now available in East Texas for some residents.

The CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people, or those that have weakened immune systems get their third shot 28 days after receiving their second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The CDC is not recommending that any other groups of people get a booster shot right now.

NET Health in Tyler is now offering the third COVID-19 vaccine at the NET Health Immunization Clinic located at 815 North Broadway Avenue.

The location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.

If you are immunocompromised, you may register here.

Booster shots will be available to other members of the community soon.

“We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence. We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose,” said the CDC.