Youngest COVID-19 child death in Houston reported

HOUSTON (KETK)- A girl who was younger than 10-years-old died of COVID-19 in Houston, said the Houston Health Department on Wednesday. She was the youngest pediatric death due to the virus in Houston, according to our NBC affiliate, KPRC.

The child was Black and had underlying health conditions. She died in October at a hospital in Houston and officials did not discover what COVID-19 variant made her ill.

Due to privacy laws, the health department did not release additional information about the young girl.

“The death of a child under any circumstance is heartbreaking. On behalf of the City of Houston, I extend my condolences to the girl’s family during this unimaginable time of grief,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This tragic COVID-19 related death serves as a reminder that we must get vaccinated, mask up, and get tested to protect our community during the Omicron surge, especially children too young to get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 has never spread as fast in Texas than it is right now, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Officials say, one out of three tests are positive.

This past week there were more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, said Texas DSHS. This is enough people to fill Kyle Field or Darrell K Royal Stadium three times. It’s also close to the total population of Corpus Christi which is 317,863, according to the U.S. Census.

There were 44,036 new cases in the state on Wednesday according to a seven day average. 92 people died (7-day average) and 11,571 are in the hospital with the virus.

The 300,000 new cases are 7.1% of all the cases that have been reported in the state throughout the pandemic. It is also 1% of the entire Texas population.