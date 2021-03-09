COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors set Friday in Canton; registration required

FILE – This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors 65 and older is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Senior Citizens Building, 200 Groves St., Canton.

The clinic is part of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative to vaccinate senior citizens.

The clinic will have 600 dozes of the Phizer vaccine to distribute, said information from the city of Canton.

Those interested should sign up by clinking the following link: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/71c1f575/yo5o_-mrZk2hxKf4F12pdA?u=http://bit.ly/VanZandtVax0312.

The clinic s part of the efforts of City of Canton Emergency Management team to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in the community, the announcement said.