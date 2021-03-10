COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to be extended to those ages 50 and older

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services will expand vaccinations to people 50 years of age and older starting March 15.

Previously, the age requirement for a vaccine was 65 and older. According to DSHS, more than 93% of the Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of all fatalities.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

DSHS says that more than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated. There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64. Now, more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program began with Phase 1A in December with health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Later that month, Phase 1B began to vaccinate people 65 and older and others with medical conditions that put them at a greater hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Last week, Texas added school and child care workers to the eligible population following a directive from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.