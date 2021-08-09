Dallas ISD requiring masks as school starts

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/KXAS) – Dallas ISD will require face masks on district property beginning Tuesday.

The district said this is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious Delta variant, according to our DFW-based NBC affiliate.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa made the announcement Monday morning, which defied an order from Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting districts from mandating masks.

“Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students. Dallas ISD remains committed to the safety of our students and staff.” Statement from DISD

Dallas ISD is the second largest school district in the state. Hinojosa cited a UT Southwestern COVID-19 forecast that predicted a spike in COVID hospitalizations by the end of August if behaviors aren’t changed.