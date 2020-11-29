DEFEATING DIABETES WITH TECH: Gilmer eight-year-old utilizes phone to beat diabetes

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – For one child in Gilmer, Texas, she has used her phone more frequently since 2017, especially when it comes to monitoring her blood sugar levels. At the age of five, Susanna Fouse was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes and has dealt with the effects for nearly three years.

Susanna discovered she had diabetes while attending church. Her family, then, took her to their pediatrician and her blood sugar levels were at 514 mg/dL (milligrams per decilitre). After that, she was rushed to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where she was continuously treated for Type-1 Diabetes.

Now, Susanna’s treatment continues at home where she has her phone strapped to her body and where her levels can be monitored at all times. If her levels are too low or high, then an alarm will go off signaling that she needs to be administered sugar and insulin.

Susanna’s experience isn’t uncommon. According to a report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10.5% of the total United States population experiences either Type-1 or Type-2 Diabetes as of 2018, 3.6 million between the ages of 18 and 44-years-old.

Some of the symptoms for Diabetes are typically common, and according to the American Diabetes Association several of the warning signs for Type-1 Diabetes include….

Urinating often

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling very hungry—even though you are eating

Extreme fatigue

Blurry vision

Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal

Weight loss—even though you are eating more (Type-1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (Type-2)

If your child is experiencing these symptoms, the Fouse family shares that the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation and the Longview Type One Diabetes Foundation were able to lend great support.