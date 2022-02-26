TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are being called on to participate in a health research program.

The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center and the National Institutes of Health are calling on East Texans to share basic health information, including access to electronic health records. NIH-approved researchers will access that information from a database used for health and disease studies.

“Experts say that this type of database would provide useful information for thousands of National Institutes of Health studies that could lead to a medical breakthrough or better tailored treatments to keep future generations healthy,” a release from UT Tyler said. “All shared information will remain private and secure.”

The HSC and the NIH are asking for one million more people to participate, and are especially interested in participants from groups that are often underrepresented in health research.

Carlton Allen, Program Director for the Department of Community Health, said the goal is to have a diverse group of people from all races, regions and socio-economic statuses.

“So that’s why we’re involved with it, is to try and get those East Texans that may not be usually part of research to join this national initiative,” Allen said.

The All of Us Research Project is open to all adults who are 18 years of age or older. To learn more or to register, visit www.joinallofus.org/UTHCT or call 903-877-1427.