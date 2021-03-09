East Texas counties among those added to Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccination initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties are among those that will be participating in the second round of the Save our Senior COVID-19 vaccine initiate this week.

Counties include: Bowie, Henderson, Liberty, Rusk, Sabine, Titus, Trinity, Van Zandt and Wood, said information from the governor.

Others that are participating are: Aransas, Bandera, Brooks, Caldwell, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Dallas, Duval, Hockley, Lampasas, Leon, Mason, Mitchell, Presidio, Sabine, San Patricio, Stephens, Sutton, Val Verde, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

With the Save Our Seniors initiative, Texas is providing vaccines to seniors across our state who are most at risk from COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “For the second week of the program, we have allocated over 10,000 vaccines to reach the most vulnerable populations in our communities. I thank the men and women of the National Guard who are carrying out this important mission to protect seniors in need.”

During the first week of the initiative, the Governor announced 26 participating counties. The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last month to provide vaccines to seniors throughout the state.

The state has allocated over 10,000 vaccine doses for the second week of the program, which the state will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 65 years and older or homebound, the announcement said.