East Texas COVID-19 vaccination hubs halt until weather improves

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, a Catholic pastor receives the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at a hospital in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some people who have waited weeks to get a COVID-19 vaccination will have to wait a little longer because of the historic bitter cold weather in the region.

UT Health North, NET Health and Christus Health Longview all are vaccination hubs.

Because of the snow and ice, UT Health closed the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UT Health North Campus Tyler for both Monday and Tuesday.

People who have a reservation to get their second of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination on those days need to instead return next week, said information from the healthcare provider.

“They will not need a scheduled appointment, but will need to bring the vaccine card they received at their first appointment,” said Allison Pollan, UT Health representative.

“The recommendation is to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date, and it is safe and effective for those scheduled Monday or Tuesday to receive the vaccine on another day if weather permits,” Pollan said.

No decision had been made Monday on whether people who have shots scheduled for Wednesday through Friday at the clinic should keep their appointments.

The latest information on UT Health clinic closures is posted on uthealtheasttexas.com.

NET Health has canceled its COVID-19 clinics until the weather improves.

“Anyone who received their first COVID vaccine from NET Health at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler on Jan. 13, 14 or 15 and has yet to receive their second COVID vaccine will be contacted later this week, after the weather conditions and driving conditions improve, in order to be scheduled to make your second COVID vaccine,” said a statement from NET Health.

“Persons on our waiting list to receive their first COVID vaccine will be invited to make an appointment that will be scheduled for the week starting Monday Feb. 22,” the statement said.

Information about making a reservation to get a shot through NET Health is available at NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Christus Good Shepherd in Longview gives COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis at the Longview Exhibit Center.

The clinic only operates on Friday and Saturday. Those who have an appointment to get a vaccination at the clinic on Friday or Saturday should, as of Monday, plan on keeping the appointment.

A hospital chain representative said a decision will be made later whether to cancel the Friday and Saturday clinics

Information about how to make a reservation at the clinic is available at vaccinate.christushealth.org/longview

Currently, vaccinations are only available for healthcare workers, first responders, senior citizens and people with chronic health issues.

Besides the vaccination hubs, people also can get COVID-19 shots at some area Walmarts and CVS pharmacies. The vaccinations are by appointment only.

Officials on Monday were asking people not to travel unless it is essential. Roads were covered with ice and snow. Many areas also were experiencing power outages.