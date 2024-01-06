TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday in Tyler, Fit City held the Health and Wellness Expo to raise awareness and start up their Lighten Up East Texas regional weight loss challenge.

The free event was held at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and gave attendees a chance to learn about the wellness resources in the area.

“I think the biggest thing is just spreading awareness. Education is at the root of change,” said Ryan Holmes, manager of Native Healing and Wellness.

Participants could also enter the Lighten Up East Texas regional weight loss challenge to win $5,000 and other prizes if they successfully lose at least 5% of their starting weight by April.

To learn more about the Lighten Up East Texas weight loss challenge and how to enter visit Fit City Tyler online.