Gov. Abbott announces initiative to vaccinate homebound Texas seniors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK) – Beginning Monday, the state will launch a statewide initiative to get COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound seniors, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

He announced the Save Our Seniors initiative at news conference Thursday in Corpus Christi, during which he praised Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals on Wheels of Corpus Christi, and the city for their homebound senior vaccination program.

“A key part of our mission in the fight against COVID-19 is to vaccinate seniors and those who are most at risk — and senior vaccination programs like the one in Corpus Christi are crucial to accomplishing this mission,” Abbott said. “I am proud of the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels, and city leadership to identify and vaccinate homebound seniors in their community. By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines.”

The state will deploy more than 1,100 National Guardsmen to assist communities in vaccinating homebound seniors.

The guardsmen will be in teams deployed across the state. Some will identify and register homebound seniors for the program; others will visit homes and administer vaccines.

The state is dedicating up to 8,000 vaccines to this initiative for the first week and will work with organizations like Meals On Wheels and nursing groups to identify homebound seniors who volunteer to be vaccinated, the announcement said.