Harrison County Health District cancels COVID-19 clinics because it uses J&J vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Following the guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, The Marshall-Harrison County Health District has canceled all of its COVID-19 appointments that were scheduled Tuesday at its office.

“At this time the J&J covid 19 vaccine is the only one we have in stock. We will provide an update when available,” said a statement from the health distict.

DSHS is asking vaccine providers in Texas to pause all administration of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine following recommendation from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals six to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety,” said a statement released by the state health department.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

None of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in Texas, where more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, said information from the state health department.

DEVELOPING STORY

KETK has reached out to other vaccine providers who use the J&J vaccine about how the request to halt the J&J vaccine is affecting scheduled clinic or vaccination drives.