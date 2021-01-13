Health and Human Services Commission encourages women to get cancer screenings

by: Sharon Raissi

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – In observance of January as National Cervical Health Awareness Month, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women to get screened for cervical cancer.

Through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Services (BCCS) program, many Texas women can get low-cost or free health services.

The BCCS provides cervical and cancer screenings, breast exams, mammograms and breast biopsies to uninsured or underinsured women who meet certain eligibility requirements.

When detected in its early stages, cervical cancer is easier to treat. A screening can also detect precancerous changes to cervical tissue, which can be treated before turning into cancer.

According to the HHSC, cervical cancer is the third-most common cancer diagnosed among Texas women ages 20-39, and fifth among women ages 40-49.

