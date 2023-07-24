SULPHER SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs has received the ‘Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus’ achievement award from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.

According to CHRISTUS, the recognition was awarded for the hospital’s commitment to ensure stroke patients receive the best treatment according to research-based guidelines. The hospital also earned the ‘Rural Stroke Bronze’ recognition for exceeding acute stroke performance metrics for hospitals in rural communities.

“Being recognized by the American Heart Association validates the exemplary stroke care that we are providing on a daily basis,” said Kala Anders, stroke program manager. “These achievements establish confidence within our community that we are dedicated to ensuring all patients have access to the best practices and life-saving care.”

According to CHRISTUS, strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death, as well as a leading cause of disability in the United States. Early stroke detection and treatment are important in order to improve survival, minimize disability and accelerate recovery, the hospital said.

“These distinctions show the great strides our facility has made in advancing quality, evidence-based stroke care, and has set us apart as a leader in the region for stroke care,” said Dr. Vikas Pandey, stroke program medical director. The CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital stroke program is also accredited by The Joint Commission as a primary stroke center and as an acute stroke ready hospital.