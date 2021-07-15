Kilgore College to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 19 in its gym.

The clinic will be run by NET Health and offer the first and for those who need it, the second dose, of the Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Face coverings are required to be worn in the clinic. Those ages 12 to 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, organizers said.

Appointments are not required.

Addition clinics are set for: Aug. 9, Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

With the rise of infection rates due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, Kilgore College is encouraging Summer II students to observe the following precautions:

1. Vaccination – This is the best precaution. If you are able to be vaccinated, you can get COVID vaccines at CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens or Walmart. These pharmacies are accepting walk-ins, or you may contact them for an appointment. If you have any questions or concerns, contact your primary care physician.

2. Face coverings are optional at Kilgore College. However, students are strongly encouraged to wear masks when working in close proximity with others, such as in labs or group projects.

3. Please monitor any potential symptoms. If you are sick for any reason, stay home and contact your instructor.