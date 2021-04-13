VAX FACTS: Lindale Healthcare Center to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic April 15

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Lindale Healthcare Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15.

Those who plan to attend must fill out a consent form available at the clinic, 215 Margaret St., or printed online at consentforms.lindale.slpop.scom. The form must be returned to the clinic by Friday, the announcement said.

The clinic will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Participants will receive an appointment on when to return for the second dose.

Those who come must wear a face mask, the announcement said. Those who have questions can call the clinic at 903-882-7561.