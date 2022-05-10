TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hospital safety grades for spring 2022 are out and six East Texas hospitals scored an “A.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent not-for-profit organization that evaluates several performance measures including errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

They give a numerical score for the hospitals, then convert that score into a letter grade with “A” being the highest, followed in order by B, C, D and F.

On their website, you can find in-depth ratings of each hospital listed. Click here for fall 2021’s ratings.

ATHENS:

UT Health Athens – B

HENDERSON:

UT Health Henderson – B

JACKSONVILLE:

UT Health Jacksonville – C

LIVINGSTON:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – B

LONGVIEW:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – B

Longview Regional Medical Center – A

LUFKIN:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center – A

MARSHALL:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – B

MOUNT PLEASANT:

Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – A

NACOGDOCHES:

Nacogdoches Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – C

PALESTINE:

Palestine Regional Medical Center East – C

SULPHUR SPRINGS:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – B

TYLER:

UT Health Tyler – B

UT Health North Campus Tyler – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – A

TEXARKANA:

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B

Wadley Regional Medical Center – C

NOTE: Not every hospital was eligible for a ranking. Safety grades were not available for any of the following categories: