TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hospital safety grades for spring 2022 are out and six East Texas hospitals scored an “A.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent not-for-profit organization that evaluates several performance measures including errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

They give a numerical score for the hospitals, then convert that score into a letter grade with “A” being the highest, followed in order by B, C, D and F.

On their website, you can find in-depth ratings of each hospital listed. Click here for fall 2021’s ratings.

ATHENS:

  • UT Health Athens – B

HENDERSON:

  • UT Health Henderson – B

JACKSONVILLE:

  • UT Health Jacksonville – C

LIVINGSTON:

  • CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – B

LONGVIEW:

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – B
  • Longview Regional Medical Center – A

LUFKIN:

  • CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center – A

MARSHALL:

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – B

MOUNT PLEASANT:

  • Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – A

NACOGDOCHES:

  • Nacogdoches Medical Center – A
  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – C

PALESTINE:

  • Palestine Regional Medical Center East – C

SULPHUR SPRINGS:

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – B

TYLER:

  • UT Health Tyler – B
  • UT Health North Campus Tyler – A
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – A

TEXARKANA:

  • CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center – C

NOTE: Not every hospital was eligible for a ranking. Safety grades were not available for any of the following categories:

  • Critical access hospitals
  • Outpatient surgery centers
  • Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities
  • Mental health facilities
  • Federal hospitals (e.g., Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, etc.)
  • Some specialty hospitals, such as surgery centers and cancer hospitals
  • Free-standing pediatric hospitals
  • Hospitals in U.S. territories