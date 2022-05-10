TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hospital safety grades for spring 2022 are out and six East Texas hospitals scored an “A.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent not-for-profit organization that evaluates several performance measures including errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
They give a numerical score for the hospitals, then convert that score into a letter grade with “A” being the highest, followed in order by B, C, D and F.
On their website, you can find in-depth ratings of each hospital listed. Click here for fall 2021’s ratings.
ATHENS:
- UT Health Athens – B
HENDERSON:
- UT Health Henderson – B
JACKSONVILLE:
- UT Health Jacksonville – C
LIVINGSTON:
- CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – B
LONGVIEW:
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – B
- Longview Regional Medical Center – A
LUFKIN:
- CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial – C
- Woodland Heights Medical Center – A
MARSHALL:
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall – B
MOUNT PLEASANT:
- Titus County Hospital District – Titus County Regional Medical Center – A
NACOGDOCHES:
- Nacogdoches Medical Center – A
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – C
PALESTINE:
- Palestine Regional Medical Center East – C
SULPHUR SPRINGS:
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs – B
TYLER:
- UT Health Tyler – B
- UT Health North Campus Tyler – A
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – A
TEXARKANA:
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – B
- Wadley Regional Medical Center – C
NOTE: Not every hospital was eligible for a ranking. Safety grades were not available for any of the following categories:
- Critical access hospitals
- Outpatient surgery centers
- Long-term care and rehabilitation facilities
- Mental health facilities
- Federal hospitals (e.g., Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, etc.)
- Some specialty hospitals, such as surgery centers and cancer hospitals
- Free-standing pediatric hospitals
- Hospitals in U.S. territories