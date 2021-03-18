LIST: Here’s where you can find the one-dose J&J vaccine in East Texas

FILE – This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Although there are three COVID 19 vaccines available — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — many people are showing a preference for the J&J vaccine, according to information from the American Pharmacist Association.

The reason of J&J’s growing popularity is that it requires one dose compared to two that are needed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the association,

Johnson & Johnson announced in January that its single dose was 85% effective. The efficacy for Moderna and Pfizer is about 95%.

“For recipients, the convenience of a single-dose is worth forfeiting the extra cushion of protection,” said a statement released by AphA.

In Texas, vaccines are available for healthcare workers, people 50 and older, those with chronic diseases and those who work in schools and daycares. The vaccines are free.

J&J’s simpler storage requirements and longer shelf life could benefit small community pharmacies, which may not be equipped to manage the Pfizer and Moderna products requiring refrigeration, notes AphA.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the vast majority of vaccines available in Texas are made by Moderna and Pfizer.

The major vaccine hubs in East Texas, all offer either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. This requires people to schedule an appointment for one vaccine and then return for a second vaccine a few weeks later.

NET Health, which operates one of two vaccine hubs in Smith County, has administered both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It is currently taking reservation for upcoming second-dose clinics for both of the vaccines.

Those who receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at a clinic are given a CDC card, which they then must show at the clinic for the second dosage.

UT Health East Texas, which operates the other vaccination hub in Smith County, has not had the J&J vaccine to deliver to patients, said Allison Pollan, UT Health media representative.

“We don’t know what we are getting from the state (in terms of which vaccine) until it is on the way,” she said. “We are happy to get anything we can and get it in arms as quickly as we can.”

Although the vaccination hubs in East Texas have not had the J&J vaccine, some pharmacies and clinics have received shipments.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, about 39,000 doses of J&J were distributed in Texas this week.

Below is a list from the state of which vaccination locations received J&J doses and the number of doses received. The list was updated on Tuesday. Some of these locations have reported that they have been running out of doses quickly.

Brookshires Pharmacy, 2107 S Loop 256, Palestine – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 210 N Mccoy Blvd., New Boston – 100 doses

Super 1 Pharmacy, 2610 Richmond Road, Texarkana – 100

Christus St. Michael Hospital, Atlanta, 1007 S. William St. Atlanta – 300

Family Circle Of Care, 510 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 703 Highway 31, Chandler – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Seven Points Drive, Kemp – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 1200 S. 3rd St. Mabank – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 809 Gilmer Road, Sulphur Springs – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 2235 S. Washington St., Kaufman – 200

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 1400 W. Moore St. Kaufman, – 100

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Care 1st, 1106 South St. Nacogdoches – 200

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, 1204 N. Mound St. Nacogdoches – 200

Hope Community Medicine-Carthage, 820 W. Panola St., Carthage – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 1253 W. Church St. Livingston – 200

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 959 E. US Highway 69, Emory – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 880 E. State Highway 243, Canton – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 1224 N Pacific St. Mineola – 100

Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Quitman, 100

Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Winnsboro, 719 W. Coke Road, Winnsboro – 200

For a complete list of COVID-19 vaccination sites, the vaccine they have and the number of doses they received this week, click here.