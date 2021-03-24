Longview COVID-19 vaccination hub taking reservations for all 16 and older who want shot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health has 7,000 COVID-19 doses to give out at clinics set for March 28 and 31, the health group said.
The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. People can also schedule an appointment by calling 877-335-5746.
Once an appointment has been made, participants are asked to:
- Arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
