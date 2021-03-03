Lufkin veterans clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccinations March 6

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Veterans who are 50 and older or serve as a frontline worker can receive a COVID-19 vaccination on March 6 at the Lufkin VA Outpatient Clinic.
Vaccinations will be given 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles Wilson VA Clinic, 2206 N. John Reddit Drive, Lufkin, clinic organizers said.
Reservations are not needed.
Frontline workers include firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, postal workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as daycare workers.
Those with questions can call 936-671-4300.
