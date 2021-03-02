Marshall to hold clinic Wednesday for those needing first dose of Moderna vaccination

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall/Harrison County Health District is taking reservations for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will take place on Wednesday.

The health district will administer 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine at Marshall Convention Center, the announcement said. This clinic is for those who need the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Registration is required online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B4AAFA622A2FB6-harrison4. People can also go to https://mhchd.org/ and click on the Sign Up button.

Those who register online will receive an email to confirm the appointment, the announcement said..

Only people who are 65 and older, have a chronic illness, a first responder or healthcare worker are eligible to receive the vaccine.