TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Maternal mortality rates are on the rise, according to the CDC. A study found that in 2021 there were 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births and 23.8 in 2020.

Medical experts said there are a few leading causes including cardiovascular disease, lack of access to care, domestic violence and suicide. Some women who are pregnant or have recently given birth are experiencing heart attacks or postpartum cardiomyopathy.

The primary groups affected by this are those who delay childbirth until their late 30s and early 40s and those who have not had access to healthcare during their pregnancy.

Dr. Teresa Baker, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, says for people living in outlying or rural communities where labor and delivery departments have been closed, there is a larger disparity and more difficultly seeking care.

“There’s just some massive volume shifts that happen during labor and especially immediately postpartum. If we don’t know what we’re dealing with, we are way behind. And those women are, and that’s a very dangerous situation when we’re trying to figure it out in the first few hours postpartum,” said Baker.

If you are an expecting parent or want more information, check out these resources: