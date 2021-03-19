Mobile vaccination clinics held at minority churches in Tyler exceed expectations

Dr. S.L. Curry Jr., pastor of New Zion Baptist Church in Winona, took the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine when the pop-up clinic was at his church on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Four people came together earlier this month with an idea of vaccinating the minority communities in Smith County against COVID-19. After only a couple of weeks of planning, they were able to vaccinate nearly 1,500 people during four days of pop-up vaccine clinics held at local churches.

“We wanted to bring the vaccines to the people in our African American and Hispanic communities,” Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said. “By bringing these vaccine clinics to their churches, we thought they would be more comfortable in coming to get a vaccine.”

A woman gets her COVID-19 vaccination during a mobile clinic at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

Commissioner Hampton, along with Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President/CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice, and Lisa Williams, with Black Nurses Rock Tyler, sent out invitations to local churches for their congregations to sign up for the vaccine clinics. They were held March 16-19, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, and New Zion Baptist Church in Winona.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District and Christus Trinity Mother Frances employees administered the vaccines at the clinics while many volunteers from several agencies donated their time.

Commissioner Hampton said they had great turn outs at all three locations during the four days of clinics. She said they targeted the elderly and people with medical conditions living in underserved areas of Smith County, who had not been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine because of long waiting lists or because they did not have the technology to register.

“Some of the folks in our communities did not have access to a computer to go and sign up for the vaccine online,” Choice said. “We were able to get with local pastors and word of mouth to create this successful outreach event.”

He said the turnout was beyond their expectations.

“I believe from the moment we reached out to folks they were happy to hear from us, and talked about how long they had been trying to get vaccinated,” Choice said. “They knew us and trusted us, and I believe it only supported our mission when folks arrived and we were there working to ensure they were taken care of.”

Choice said their goal was to get those vulnerable populations vaccinated, especially in the Hispanic and African American communities. It is important to meet the people where they are, thus the reason we scheduled clinics at some of the churches in our community, Choice said.

“The clinics being mobile eliminated barriers such as access to transportation,” Ms. Williams said. “Many residents walked and carpooled. People could identify with their culture and feel comfortable while receiving the vaccination and education regarding the vaccine. Everyone who entered the door was excited to come and receive their vaccine.”

Mrs. Rangel said the “grand response” they saw with the mobile clinics demonstrated how great the need is in the community.

“As President/CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, we were proud to partner and serve our East Texas community, and assist in getting members of our community vaccinated and combating against the loss of any additional lives,” she said.