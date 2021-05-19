NET Health continues free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — NET Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday until the end of May at Harvey Convention Center.

Those 13 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over age of 12, an announcement from NET Health said.

Appointments are recommended but are not required.

To make an appointment log on to NETHealthCOVID19.org and select the Get Vaccinated link,

People can also make reservation by calling at 903-617-6404 Mondays through Fridays between the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian. If a child has health insurance or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, the parent or guardian should bring the health insurance card.

NET Health also will operate the following COVID vaccines next week.