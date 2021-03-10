NET Health postponing Moderna second-dose clinic because it does not have vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — People who were schedule to return to Harvey Convention Center on Thursday or Friday to get a second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine should not keep the appointment.

NET Health was set to hold the clinic but is still waiting to receive new shipments of the second doses of Moderna vaccine, George Roberts, CEO, said.

The clinic was specifically being held for those who received their first dose of Moderna at Harvey Center on Feb. 3 and 4.

Those set to return on Thursday or Friday will be contacted about when to return, Roberts said.

NET Health is scheduling appointments based on its supply of COVID vaccines.