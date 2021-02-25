NET Health schedules second-dose vaccination clinics, encourages those eligible to get on waiting list

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has scheduled clinics on Feb. 26 and 27 and March 2 for those who received their first COVID-19 dose at Harvey Convention Center and needs the second dose.

“Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center before Jan. 21 is invited to return for their second Moderna vaccine,” said NET Health’s announcement.

Those who go to the clinic will need to show the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received when they got the first dose.

People who received the first vaccine from NET Health on Jan. 28 or 29 will be notified about their second vaccine in early March, the announcement said.

“NET Health will contact everyone who received their first vaccine on Jan. 28 or 29 to receive our official invitation to schedule an appointment day and time to receive their second Moderna vaccine,” it said.

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the Vaccine Updates link.”

NET Health will only be contacting people on its Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those older than 65, a health care professional, first responder or have a chronic illness as defined by Texas Department of State Health Services.

“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” Roberts said. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding gatherings with persons outside of your immediate household.”