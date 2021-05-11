NET Health sets COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — NET Health is offering several opportunities for people to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot this week.

Appointments are recommended but are not required. People without internet access can make an appointment by 903-617-6404, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

 For more information, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Smith County: Anyone who received their first Pfizer vaccine before April 25 can receive a second Pfizer vaccine 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Saturday at the Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.  Click here to make your 2nd Pfizer vaccine appointment for May 12th – May 15th at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler. 

Anderson County: A clinic is set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at Palestine Mall, 2000 Loop 256, Palestine. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be offered. Click here to make your vaccine appointment in Palestine

Henderson County: A clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine is set 10 a.m. to 3 p. m. through Friday at First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, 522 W. Main St., Gun Barrel City.  Click to make your COVID vaccine appointment in Gun Barrel City. 

Wood County: A clinic coffering Pfizer and J&J vaccines are set for 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mineola at Mineola Civic Center, 1115 N. Newsome; 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Alba at Alba Family Community Center, 147 Hopkins St.; and 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Quitman at Quitman Public Library, 202 E. Goode St.  Wednesday May 12th in Mineola, Thursday May 13th in Alba, and Saturday May 15th in Quitman.  

Van Zandt County: A clinic offering Pfizer and J&J vaccines is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday at Van Zandt County Fairgrounds, 24780 Highway 64, Canton; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline Chamber of Commerce, 203 N. East Pacific St., Grand Saline.   Click here to make your COVID vaccine appointment in Canton.  NET Health is also hosting a COVID vaccine clinic this Friday May 14th in Grand Saline. 

