One year later: Gilmer man who battled COVID-19 fought for his life and won

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Roy Anderson went to New Orleans right before the pandemic hit. Then he got sick, not knowing exactly what it was.

He went to the doctor and soon after he found out he tested positive for the coronavirus. Anderson says he knew he was seriously sick when the nurses put him to get on a ventilator.

He then was placed in a medically induced coma and was kept in a come for three months. When he came out of the coma, Anderson discovered that a COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping across the world.

Now, after recovering from the virus, Anderson says he’s living life to the fullest. He’s recently been able to work more. He runs a company that provides arcade games for bars and restaurants.

Anderson said he is still touched by how many people prayed for his recovery.

“Everyone was praying for me. … I mean God is great. He worked (to help me) through so many people. So many people prayed … it’s crazy how many people care about me. You don’t realize until something happens to you how much people care.

A year later after being in the hospital, Anderson said he is still dealing with lingering affects of having COVID-19.

Anderson now donates his plasma to help others recover from COVID-19 and for use in medical research.