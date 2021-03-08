Rusk County Office of Emergency Management to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for senior citizens.

The clinic is part of the state’s initiative to get seniors 65 and older vaccinated, said information from Rusk County OEM.

“This will consist of the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. There will be 500 doses available,” the announcement said.

The clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson.

Those who want to attend should fill out a form by clicking here. Those who fill out the form will then be contacted to confirm the appointment.