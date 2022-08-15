MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A second monkeypox case has been confirmed in East Texas by officials with the Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC).

TRMC received notification of a patient receiving outpatient treatment has been confirmed to have the monkeypox virus from the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to public information officer Tracie Smith.

“TRMC is working closely with DSHS and following their recommendations and guidance with individuals who were at risk of possible exposure,” TRMC CEO Terry Scoggin said. “Transmission risks have been identified as low risk.”

Officials with the medical center said if a person has an unprotected encounter with a known monkeypox case and begins showing symptoms, they should reach out to their PCP or ED, and that hygiene practices are key.

“TRMC has been monitoring the CDC Clinical Recognition Guidelines and the CDC Infection Prevention and Control of monkeypox throughout the summer,” Scoggin said. “TRMC is working closely with our physicians to ensure the health of everyone in our community is our highest priority as we are committed to keep our patients, team members, visitors and community members safe.”

Per the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Monkeypox spreads by direct contact from person to person, through touching the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids; intimate face-to-face or physical contact; and touching items such as clothing that previously touched the infectious rash or fluids. It’s also possible for a person to be infected from an animal who has the virus, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or eating meat or using products from an infected animal, according to officials.

Officials said the most common symptom is a fever, and lessons learned during TRMC’s treatment of the COVID pandemic have been used in the monitoring of the development of this new virus. TRMC implemented registration precautions and system protocols earlier this summer to identify and mitigate the risk of exposure to this virus.