Sheriff’s Office confirms 4 COVID-19 cases in Harrison County jail

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed four COVID-19 cases in its county jail.

According to HCSO, one case is asymptomatic and the remaining three have very mild symptoms. The people that tested positive for the coronavirus have been placed in isolation and quarantine.

No inmate has been hospitalized with any illness and correct measures are in place as prescribed by the Center for Disease Control and Texas Jail Standards.

“Our jail staff recognized these symptoms and reacted quickly,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“Since March 2020 and the initial concerns regarding Covid-19, Harrison County has experienced an occasional case, as with many jail settings throughout the United States. This jail continually disinfects and cleans with the same products that hospitals use. Thankfully, both of the jails are familiar with Covid-19 restrictions, protocols, and operational guidelines, and the transition will be smooth with any Covid-19 inmate. The Care, Custody, and Control may be the mission of the jail staff for the inmates, however, their health and well-being are also our obligations.”