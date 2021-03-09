‘It’s a nightmare’: Some waited for hours Tuesday at Harvey Center to get COVID-19 vaccine

People line up at Harvey Convention Center during a previous COVID-19 clinic. Some who arrived on March 9 encountered long lines. (Courtesy photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some who went to Harvey Convention Center on Tuesday for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination found themselves waiting for hours.

“Help! Stuck in parking lot at Harvey Hall (for COIVD 19 shot) for three hours so far and can’t get out. Had appointment at 2:30. Please let people know. It’s a nightmare!” said one person who sent an email to KETK.

“Someone needs to report on the nightmare at Harvey Hall, thousands of people here and only three people giving vaccines,” said another person who conacted KETK. “I have been here two hours and are still 2 hours away from being next in line. Very poor planning.”

Harvey Center serves as a vaccination hub operated by NET Health, the public health district.

George Roberts, the CEO of NET Health, said that Tuesday was the largest turnout ever and that they had scheduled more appointments than previous clinics to try and get as many people as possible vaccinated.

The clinic on Tuesday was supposed to be over at 5 p.m. but was extended because so many cars were left in line.

Those who receive a shot at Harvey Convention Center are supposed to register in advance and show up at an appointed time.

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting list and await receiving contact from NET Health to make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” Roberts said in a posting on NET Health’s Facebook page.

Those who reached out to KETK said that despite showing up when they were supposed to, they still were stuck in a long line.

At 2 p.m., NET Health released a post on its Facebook page asking for volunteers at its vaccination clinics.

“Our COVID vaccine clinics are made successful through the contributions of individual and group volunteers. If you as an individual or your volunteer group would like to assist our public health activities by helping to volunteer during a morning shift or during an afternoon shift,” the posting said.