TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler doctor was temporarily suspended by the disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board on Oct. 24.

According to a release, Kenneth D. Haygood was temporarily suspended after violating a June 2023 Final Order which restricted him from seeing female patients. The order stated that he needed to complete multiple continuing medical education courses and pass exams, in addition to paying a $5,000 administrative penalty.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Haygood did not get consent before doing a physical exam of a female patient, and inappropriately discussed the encounter with the patient’s family via text message “in an attempt to intimidate them as witnesses.”

Photo outside of Ken Haygood’s practice.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as possible with 10 days notice to Haygood.

The board determined “his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

Until the board takes further action, the temporary suspension will be in place.

According to his Texas Medical Board records, in 2017 he entered into an agreement to complete 16 hours of continuing medical education. That order was terminated after he completed those requirements in April 2018, according to records.