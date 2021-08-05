TONIGHT AT 9: Could dangerous chemicals be lurking in your hand sanitizer?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An update on a recall that gathered nationwide attention.

Five Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products are no longer in stores after it was discovered they may have contained dangerous benzene.

But these kinds of discoveries don’t always lead to action.

Tonight, a FOX51 News investigation months in the making.

A study conducted by the same lab is revealing this extremely toxic chemical may also be in common hand sanitizers still being used every day.

KETK Today anchor Perry Elyaderani looked into these products, and why they’re still on store shelves.

In this FOX51 exclusive, “Poisoned Protection”.

