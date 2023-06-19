TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Trips To Discover recently named two Tyler-area yoga retreats as among the top retreats in Texas.

With International Yoga Day coming up on June 21st, Trips To Discover published an article on The 13 Best Yoga Retreats in Texas just in time for the occasion. The go-to travel resource for over 1.6 million monthly readers is led by a team of skilled international travelers and trusted by publications like CNBC and USA Today.

Retreat in the Pines in Mineola and Samadhi Retreat and Meditation Center in Palestine were featured as some of the most Zen-worthy spots in the state. These nearby retreats have been featured for their excellent offerings to yogis of all skill levels – including beginners.

Retreat in the Pines holds a number of women-only retreats throughout the year. This center is a “mother-daughter small business” that has created a “safe space for playfulness and fun,” according to their website. At this 30-acre establishment, clients stay in a cabin, practice yoga in the studio and outdoors and take walks in the woods.

Samadhi Retreat and Meditation Center claims to focus “more on meditation and oneness rather than asana and movement.” Located on 23 acres in East Texas, this center offers three-day silent retreats. According to Trips To Discover, “This all-inclusive retreat offers vegetarian meals, lodging, and a stacked weekend full of guided meditations, scenic hikes, gentle yoga classes, and breathing workshops.”

Find the story here: 13 Best Yoga Retreats in Texas for 2023 (and Here’s Why)